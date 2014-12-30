Dec 30 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Publishes details on restructuring of corporate bond and invites creditors to vote on restructuring measure

* Says bondholders to be given options to acquire shares in return for waiving interest payments

* Creditors are invited to cast their written votes between 20 and Jan. 22, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)