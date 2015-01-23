BRIEF-Edify FY EBITDA up at 52.6 million euros
* FY EBITDA 52.6 million euros ($56.41 million) versus 36.9 million euros year ago
Jan 23 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Says no sufficient quorum in bondholders' vote
* Necessary minimum quorum of 50 pct not reached; 39.2 pct of outstanding bond capital participated
* Says second bondholders' vote in form of a physical meeting to be held presumably in mid-Feb. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* FY EBITDA 52.6 million euros ($56.41 million) versus 36.9 million euros year ago
* Net income for 2016 amounted to 871 million euros ($934.06 million) (11.25 euro per share) compared with 630 million euros (8.14 euro per share) for 2015