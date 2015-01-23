Jan 23 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Says no sufficient quorum in bondholders' vote

* Necessary minimum quorum of 50 pct not reached; 39.2 pct of outstanding bond capital participated

* Says second bondholders' vote in form of a physical meeting to be held presumably in mid-Feb. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)