Oct 17 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Said on Thursday it was removed from the sanctions list of
the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC)
* Said it was put on the sanctions list in February 2014 due
to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran
* Said delisting vindicates company's belief not to have
violated U.S. sanctions law
* Said removal from OFAC sanctions list did not involve
payment of any penalty
* Said was allowed to conduct unrestricted U.S.-dollar
denominated business again
* Said listing by OFAC resulted in constraints on
operational capabilities, leading to losses of about 9.0 million
euros in first 9 months of 2014
* Said anticipated additional losses for Q4, given that
restoring business volume, following removal from the sanctions
list, is expected to take several months
