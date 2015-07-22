Globalisation is a reality, not matter of choice - China's bank governor
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
BERLIN, July 22 German trade finance specialist Deutsche Forfait said its restructuring is in jeopardy after it failed to find enough takers for a capital increase and that it is now talking to banks and investors to find a way to fill the resulting equity gap.
The company has been trying to recover from losses incurred after it was investigated by a U.S. regulator, which suspected it of violating trade sanctions with Iran.
It said on Wednesday that only 45 percent of offered shares in a capital increase were subscribed, meaning it has raised only 4 million euros ($4.36 million), 6 million euros below what it wanted.
"Deutsche Forfait AG's going concern ability depends on the equity gap being filled," it said in a statement.
One plan under discussion is to repurchase part of its outstanding 2013/2020 bond with the help of investors, with the income from that being used to strengthen its equity position. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
BOAO, China, March 25 Globalisation is a reality for all countries, and is not a matter of choice, the People's Bank of China's governor, Zhou Xiaochuan, on Saturday.
* Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nOuzNg) Further company coverage: