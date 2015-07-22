BERLIN, July 22 German trade finance specialist Deutsche Forfait said its restructuring is in jeopardy after it failed to find enough takers for a capital increase and that it is now talking to banks and investors to find a way to fill the resulting equity gap.

The company has been trying to recover from losses incurred after it was investigated by a U.S. regulator, which suspected it of violating trade sanctions with Iran.

It said on Wednesday that only 45 percent of offered shares in a capital increase were subscribed, meaning it has raised only 4 million euros ($4.36 million), 6 million euros below what it wanted.

"Deutsche Forfait AG's going concern ability depends on the equity gap being filled," it said in a statement.

One plan under discussion is to repurchase part of its outstanding 2013/2020 bond with the help of investors, with the income from that being used to strengthen its equity position. ($1 = 0.9170 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)