Jan 20 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :

* Publishes figures for the first half of 2014

* 6-month consolidated net loss of 6.9 million euros ($8.0 million) versus previous year's consolidated net income of 1.0 million euros

* 6-month EPS loss of 1.01 euros versus previous year's profit of 0.14 euros

* 6-month gross result including financial results declined from profit of 6.4 million euros in first six months of 2013 to loss of 1.0 in euros H1 2014

* Negative result is primarily attributable to fact that company was listed on sanctions list of U.S. authority OFAC on Feb. 6, 2014

Bondholders start in a "vote without a meeting" on resolution to restructure 2013/20 bond