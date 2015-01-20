Jan 20 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* Publishes figures for the first half of 2014
* 6-month consolidated net loss of 6.9 million euros ($8.0
million) versus previous year's consolidated net income of 1.0
million euros
* 6-month EPS loss of 1.01 euros versus previous year's
profit of 0.14 euros
* 6-month gross result including financial results declined
from profit of 6.4 million euros in first six months of 2013 to
loss of 1.0 in euros H1 2014
* Negative result is primarily attributable to fact that
company was listed on sanctions list of U.S. authority OFAC on
Feb. 6, 2014
* Bondholders start in a "vote without a meeting" on
resolution to restructure 2013/20 bond
($1 = 0.8636 euros)
