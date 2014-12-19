BRIEF-BOS Solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
Dec 19 DF Deutsche Forfait AG :
* In Q1 booked a consolidated net loss of 2.7 million euros ($3.30 million) versus consolidated net income 0.5 million euros in the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8176 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Bos solutions files preliminary prospectus for initial public offering of common shares
* Co and YXII entered into placement agreement with Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation and Morgan Stanley & Co. International
* Seeks a trading halt to enable it to complete a placement of ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: