(Corrects throughout to show Q4 was a beat, not miss; Adds
operating EPS in paragraph 4)
* Q4 oper EPS $0.46 vs est $0.41
* Q4 rev $233.9 mln vs est $220.6 mln
* Sees FY12 rev $1 bln
* Sees FY12 oper EPS $2-$2.15
Aug 25 DFC Global Corp , that was
previously known as Dollar Financial Corp, posted
better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings and forecast a
strong fiscal 2012 on its current businesses and planned
expansions.
The payday lender and pawnbroker sees 2012 operating income
at $2-$2.15 per share on revenue of more than $1 billion.
In April-June, the company earned $17.9 million, or 40 cents
per share, compared with a loss of $5.1 million, or 14 cents per
share, a year ago.
Operating earnings was 46 cents per share.
Revenue rose almost 43 percent to $233.9 million, boosted by
a jump in fees from consumer lending.
Analysts, on average, expected earnings of 41 cents per
share, on revenue of $220.6 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Berwyn, Pennsylvania-based company closed at
$19.10 on Thursday on Nasdaq.
(Reporting by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)