NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 22 (IFR) - The high-yield market ended
on a down note on Friday after pawn broker DFC Global
pulled a USD650m-equivalent bond offering.
The company blamed market conditions, even though deals have
been flying off the shelf this week with more than USD6bn-worth
of deals pricing in the US market alone - and some observers
said it was more to do with a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
"It's an absolute joke that they cited market conditions
given how buoyant the market is," said one syndicate banker.
An investor said: "It didn't sound as if it was going very
well, and this just added fuel to the fire."
The lawsuit, filed by Brower Piven on behalf of some
purchasers of DFC Global common stock, alleges violations of
securities laws regarding disclosures in an SEC filing.
DFC Global shares were down more than 11% at mid-session on
Friday.
Although lawsuits like this are fairly common in the US,
they are less frequent in Europe - and the announcement may have
unnerved investors in the region.
A second banker said the leads may have been too optimistic
about how well the deal would sell in Canada, which is still a
relatively small high-yield market.
Credit Suisse, lead left on the eight-year non-call three
Canadian dollar tranche, and Deutsche Bank, lead left on the
seven-year non-call three sterling tranche, were not immediately
available to comment.
Price talk of 9.25% area on the Canadian dollar piece and
8.75%-9% on the sterling was announced on Thursday around the
same time that the lawsuit was filed.
Three bankers said the deal could be revived. If it is, the
issue will more likely be denominated in US dollars and
sterling, ditching the Canadian tranche altogether.
The company had decided to tap the Canadian and UK debt
capital markets as a diversification play, as well as being in
line with its global presence.
Around 50% of the company's sales come in the UK
and Ireland, with around 30% in Canada, 11% in the US and the
rest in Europe.
It has a network of approximately 600 stores in the UK and
Republic of Ireland, nearly all of which operate under the Money
Shop brand. The company also offers unsecured Internet-based
loans to UK consumers under the brand names PaydayUK and Payday
Express.
The bond was intended to refinance an existing USD600m
10.375% maturing in 2016 that becomes callable in December.
The tender offer for that bond has also been canceled.