April 2 DFC Global Corp, a pawn and payday lender, said it would sell itself to private equity firm Lone Star Funds for about $1.3 billion, including debt.

DFC Global stockholders will receive $9.50 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 6 percent to the stock's Tuesday closing. (Reporting By Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)