BRIEF-Klövern divests four properties for SEK 110 million
* Transfer of possession: Uroxen 14 on February 1, 2017, Malmen 6 on February 7, 2017, Bjälken 3 on March 1, 2017 and Bageriet 2 on March 20, 2017
Aug 29 DF Deutsche Forfait AG : * Says has incurred a loss in the amount of half the company's share capital * Loss incurred due to restriction of activities since appearance on sanctions
list of US office of foreign assets control in February. * Says cost reduction measures initiated by the company were insufficient to
offset the loss of income * Says incurred high one-time consulting expenses in conjunction with the ofac
listing * Continues to do everything possible to be removed from sanctions list in
order to restore ability to act as quickly as possible * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
March 22 Zhejiang Guangsha Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/UElzWt Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 176,336 dinars versus loss of 256,944 dinars year ago