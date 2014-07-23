July 23 DFDS A/S :

* UK competition authority starts consultation on order to ban Eurotunnel's ferry activities

* UK Competition & Markets Authority (CMA) started to consult on a draft order implementing remedies as set out in final decision to ban Eurotunnel from operating ferries from Dover

* Deadline for responding to consultation is 22 August 2014

* CMA states that final version of order will not come into effect until conclusion of any appeal proceedings that are launched at competition appeal tribunal

* CMA is therefore proceeding with four week consultation period from issue of draft order in parallel with cat appeal process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: