Workers at Berlin airports to strike over pay on Wednesday -union
BERLIN, Feb 7 Ground staff at Berlin's two commercial airports will go on strike on Wednesday in a dispute over pay, Germany's biggest white collar union said on Tuesday.
COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danish privately held shipping company Clipper has sold its 9.2 percent stake in Danish ferry and freight shipping operator DFDS, DFDS said on Thursday.
Clipper Group A/S sold about 1.37 million shares, DFDS A/S said in a statement.
It did not identify the buyer.
Before the sale, Clipper had been the third-biggest DFDS shareholder after Lauritzen Fonden with 36 percent and A.P. Moller-Maersk with 31.3 percent. (Reporting by John Acher and Jakob Vesterager)
LONDON, Feb 7 A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft which was intercepted and escorted by fighter jets to Stansted airport northeast of London was diverted because of reports of a disruptive passenger, British police said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON, Feb 7 The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday that materials found by two American hikers in Bolivia do not contain any data from missing data recorders from a plane that crashed in 1985 killing 29 people.