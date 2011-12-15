COPENHAGEN Dec 15 Danish privately held shipping company Clipper has sold its 9.2 percent stake in Danish ferry and freight shipping operator DFDS, DFDS said on Thursday.

Clipper Group A/S sold about 1.37 million shares, DFDS A/S said in a statement.

It did not identify the buyer.

Before the sale, Clipper had been the third-biggest DFDS shareholder after Lauritzen Fonden with 36 percent and A.P. Moller-Maersk with 31.3 percent. (Reporting by John Acher and Jakob Vesterager)