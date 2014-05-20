* Competition regulator sticks to ban on Eurotunnel ferry
operation
* Groupe Eurotunnel says decision is based on wrong analysis
(Recasts with regulator's confirmation, adds comment from
Eurotunnel, French minister)
COPENHAGEN May 20 Britain's antitrust regulator
said Groupe Eurotunnel, the operator of the undersea
rail link between Britain and France, should remain barred from
operating a cross-channel ferry service after it reviewed the
market.
Groupe Eurotunnel operator started to operate services on
the Dover-Calais crossing in 2012 under the MyFerryLink brand
when it acquired three ferries from the now-defunct SeaFrance.
Britain's competition regulator ruled last June that
Eurotunnel's acquisition of the ferries was a merger that hurt
competition, a decision Eurotunnel appealed. The UK regulator
said on March 21 it had the jurisdiction to rule on the case.
.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which replaced
the UK's Competition Commission in April, admitted that
passenger growth on the Dover-Calais route has been greater than
originally anticipated, but at least two of the ferry operators
are still making substantial losses.
"MyFerryLink is making losses and being funded by
Eurotunnel. This is causing the current level of competition on
the Dover-Calais route to be unsustainable and is likely to lead
to the exit of a competitor," said Alasdair Smith, CMA Deputy
Panel Chair and Chairman of the Eurotunnel Remittal Group.
"Groupe Eurotunnel believes that the CMA's preliminary
decision is based upon an erroneous analysis of the significant
changes in the cross Channel Ferry market since the Competition
Commission's original findings relating to the market in 2012,"
the company said in a statement.
"Keeping three ferry companies operating cross-channel
continues to be the guarantee of effective competition, and the
success of MyFerryLink is an obvious illustration of that", said
Transport Minister Frederic Cuviller who greeted the decision
with "regret" and recalled that he French competition authority
had given a positive decision on the situation in 2012.
"This contradictory position between two European
competition authorities puts the company in an intolerable
position."
As well as Eurotunnel, which operates its vessels under the
MyFerryLink brand, DFDS and P&O Ferries also run boats on the
Dover-Calais crossing, competing against the rail link for
freight and passengers.
Danish ferry operator DFDS, which operate ferries
on the route, said it was losing between 8-10 million Danish
crowns ($1.47-$1.84 million) a month as a result of MyFerryLink.
The CMA is expected to publish a final decision in June.
For the full CMA statement click on
($1 = 5.4409 Danish Crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Louise Heavens)