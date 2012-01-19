COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish ferry and freight operator DFDS warned late on Wednesday that it expected its business to be hit in 2012 by a new competitor on a route between Sweden and the UK, which would rival its Gothenburg-Immingham route.

"The opening of the route is expected to have a significant negative impact on the Group's results for 2012. Based on the information available at present, the level of the impact cannot be further quantified," DFDS said in a statement.

"DFDS has initiated a number of measures to meet the increased competition," it said.

DFDS did not identify the rival, but newly established North Sea RoRo said in a statement that it aimed to be an alternative to DFDS and said it would enter service on Jan. 24 with three weekly departures. (Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)