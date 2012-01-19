COPENHAGEN Jan 19 Danish ferry and
freight operator DFDS warned late on Wednesday that it
expected its business to be hit in 2012 by a new competitor on a
route between Sweden and the UK, which would rival its
Gothenburg-Immingham route.
"The opening of the route is expected to have a significant
negative impact on the Group's results for 2012. Based on the
information available at present, the level of the impact cannot
be further quantified," DFDS said in a statement.
"DFDS has initiated a number of measures to meet the
increased competition," it said.
DFDS did not identify the rival, but newly established North
Sea RoRo said in a statement that it aimed to be an alternative
to DFDS and said it would enter service on Jan. 24 with three
weekly departures.
(Reporting by John Acher; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)