* Sulphur limits in north to push old ships to Mediterranean
* DFDS invests in sulphur scrubbers, but some ships too old
* CEO says company aims to grow by takeovers
By Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Sept 10 Some shipping firms will
likely go out of business and others will be forced to close
routes in 2015 when environmental rules on fuel oil are
tightened in parts of Europe, a senior executive told Reuters.
"Low-sulphur regulation can change the industry
fundamentally," Niels Smedegaard, chief executive of Danish
shipping group DFDS A/S, said.
"If the politicians maintain these plans, we'll see routes
being shut ... and companies fail," said Smedegaard, interviewed
in his office with views over Copenhagen Harbour and which is
decorated with pictures of steam boats and sailing vessels.
Smedegaard, born in 1962, was relaxed in discussing the
impact of International Maritime Organisation rules that will
from 2015 dictate that shipping fuel sulphur content should be
cut to 0.1 percent from 1.0 percent in coastal waters such as
the North Sea, the Baltic and the English channel.
The European Union adopted the regulations last September.
DFDS, best known for its passenger ferries but whose main
business is transporting trailers and trucks, has most of its 50
vessels deployed in these Emission Control Areas where the new
rules will have a major impact, as cleaner replacement fuels are
around 40 percent more expensive.
DFDS spends around 1.8 billion Danish crowns ($320 million)
a year on fuel and has invested 400 million equipping eight of
its ships with scrubbers - 70 tonne devices that remove sulphur
from exhaust gases.
The new regulations allow for such solutions as long as they
have the same environmental effect as using low-sulphur fuel.
But not all ships are able to use a scrubber and some are
just too old to be worth lavishing millions of crowns on. DFDS
is therefore considering relocating some vessels to southern
Europe, where the regulations come into effect only from 2020.
MORE ROUTES
DFDS - which has a stock market value of just over $1
billion - has only one route in the Mediterranean, operating
between Marseilles in southern France and Tunis in north Africa.
"The ships not equipped with a scrubber could be recycled to
other areas, but we would need more routes," said Smedegaard,
who was casually dressed in a light coloured open-necked shirt
and no jacket.
Oil and shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk last
week sold its 31.3 percent stake in DFDS to a group of
institutional investors and to DFDS itself.
Despite buying shares worth 628 million crowns, DFDS says it
still has a war chest which could be used for buying rivals. "If
we find something that fits into our strategy and creates value
for shareholders we are ready," Smedegaard said.
DFDS earlier this year made a bid for private equity-
controlled ferry company Scandlines, which operates routes from
Denmark to Sweden and Germany. Smedegaard said he had been ready
to pay more than 1 billion euros, but owners 3i Group
and Allianz Capital Partners turned down the offer.
"It could have been a considerable investment for DFDS,"
Smedegaard said. Scandlines and its owners are now set to strike
a refinancing deal, several people familiar with the process
said.
After buying 12 percent of its own share capital from
Moller-Maersk, DFDS's ratio of net interest-bearing debt to
operating profit increased to 2.4 from 1.8.
"Two to three is a good range to be in, but we can go up to
four times operating profit ... without problems because we have
a very strong cash flow," Smedegaard said.
($1 = 5.6281 Danish crowns)
(Editing by Geert De Clercq and David Holmes)