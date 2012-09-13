COPENHAGEN, Sept 13 Danish ferry and freight
shipping operator DFDS has cancelled orders for two
vessels from insolvent German shipyard P+S Werften, DFDS said on
Thursday.
P+S Werften, which runs two of Germany's biggest shipyards,
filed for insolvency at the end of August.
Cancelling the orders for the roll-on/roll-off vessels,
which were placed with P+S Werften's Stralsund yard in November
2010, ends DFDS' commitment for new vessels worth about 1.0
billion Danish crowns ($172.89 million), DFDS said in a
statement.
"The payments that have been made to the shipyard are covered
by a bank guarantee," DFDS said.
Possible one-off costs that may result from the cancellation
cannot yet be determined, DFDS said.
($1 = 5.7840 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by John Acher)