DUBAI Oct 30 Dubai Financial Market (DFM), the Gulf's only listed stock exchange, reported a 22 percent fall in third-quarter net profit on Sunday.

* Net profit of 35.4 million dirhams ($9.6 million) in the three months to Sept. 30, down from 45.4 million dirhams a year earlier, it said in a statement.

* During the first nine months of the year, value of trades on DFM was 91.2 billion dirhams, down 31 percent from the same period of last year.

* Trading commissions are the main source of income for DFM.

* ($1 = 3.6729 UAE dirham)