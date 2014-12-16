Dec 16 DFP Doradztwo Finansowe SA :
* Said on Monday that its shareholders on the extraordinary
general meeting resolved to consolidate the company's shares in
ratio of 100 existing shares to one
* The company's series A2, B, C and D shares will be
consolidated to series A shares and series A1, E, F, G, H and I
shares will be consolidated into series B shares
* After consolidation the company's share capital will
consist of 86,970 series A shares and 389,890 series B shares of
the nominal value 10 zlotys per share instead of current 0.10
zlotys per share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)