LONDON, June 15 British upholstered furniture
retailer DFS Furniture warned on Thursday that it would
not meet profit expectations for the current year, blaming a
weakening trading environment.
The firm said it now expected to make core earnings of 82-87
million pounds ($106-$111 million).
DFS said the trading environment had recently weakened
beyond its expectation, with significant declines in store
footfall leading to a material reduction in customer orders.
"We believe these demand effects are market-wide, in line
with industry indicators, and are linked to customer uncertainty
regarding the general election and the uncertain macroeconomic
environment," it said.
($1 = 0.7849 pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)