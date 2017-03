LONDON Feb 23 DFS Furniture Holdings said on Monday it set the price range for its initial public offering at 245-310 pence per share, which would value the company at 585 million pounds ($899.55 million) at the middle of the price range.

The company said in a statement it expected to raise 98 million pounds through the listing on the London Stock Exchange.

Final pricing is expected on or around March 6, DFS said. ($1 = 0.6503 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Matt Scuffham)