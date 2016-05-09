BRIEF-Indiabulls Real Estate considers streamlining existing residential, commercial & leasing businesses
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
May 9 Jiangsu Dagang Co Ltd :
* Says the company completes full acquisition of Jiangsu Acetec Semiconductor via cash, share issue
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/BK4wRO
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says considered the possibility of streamlining its existing ‘residential', ‘commercial' and ‘leasing' businesses
* Sees net profit for Q1 2017 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2016 (35.6 million yuan)