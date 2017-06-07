BRIEF-Urbanise Com says forecasts a full year revenue of about $5 mln
Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million
STOCKHOLM, June 7 Swedish private equity firm EQT on Wednesday made a cash offer to shareholders of DGC One valuing the telecoms company at 2.3 billion Swedish crowns ($265 million) after announcing it had bought an 85 percent stake in the company.
EQT, which owns Swedish telecom operator IP-Only, offered 250 crowns per share, 59 percent above DGC One's closing price on Monday.
EQT partner Johan Dettel said there were significant opportunities for cooperation between DGC One and IP-Only, which owns fibre infrastructure in Sweden.
"Along with DGC's IT managed services we see significant opportunities for cooperation (with IP-Only)," he said in a statement.
DGC's board recommended that shareholders accept EQT's offer.
DGC shares on Wednesday rose to the 250 crowns offer price.
($1 = 8.6898 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; editing by Jason Neely)
Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.