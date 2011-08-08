Artwork on sex, passion and sensuality up for sale at Sotheby's
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
(Rewrites throughout to say Q2 was a miss, and not a beat)
* Q2 adj EPS $0.48 vs est $0.52
* Q2 rev $67.9 mln vs est $73.6 mln
* Shrs down 10 pct pre-mkt
Aug 8 Advertising distribution company DG Fastchannel Inc reported second-quarter revenue below market expectations, sending its shares down 10 percent in pre-market trade.
DG Fastchannel posted April-June revenue $67.9 million in the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $73.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company - which bought digital advertising company MediaMind for about $418 million in July - earned $10.2 million, or 37 cents a share, compared with $9 million, or 32 cents a share, a year ago.
Excluding items, it earned 48 cents a share while analysts had expected it to report 52 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the Irving, Texas-based DG FastChannel fell 10 percent to $21.50 after having closed at $23.89 on Friday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
LONDON, Feb 10 Love, sex and passion - in all their forms - have inspired a new sale collection at Sotheby's in London.
Feb 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Friday:
SAO PAULO, Feb 9 A Cerberus Capital Management LP-led group of investors plans to unveil an alternative in-court restructuring proposal for debt-laden Brazilian phone carrier Oi SA as early as next month, right after finalizing due diligence procedures, a person with direct knowledge of the plan said on Friday.