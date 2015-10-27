Oct 27 Canadian financial technology firm D+H
Corp urged its investors on Tuesday to not rely on a
"misleading" report by a hedge fund, which it said was short
selling its shares.
The company's shares jumped nearly 11 percent to C$35.43 in
early trading.
Toronto-based D+H said the hedge fund's reports about the
company's growth prospects and past performance contained
"numerous inaccurate and unsubstantiated statements."
D+H also reported a third-quarter profit of 62 Canadian
cents per share, above the average analyst estimate of 60
Canadian cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel)