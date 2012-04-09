BRIEF-GIMV net cash position at end of 9 months at 328.9 mln euros
Feb 23 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
MUMBAI, April 9 Small-sized private lender Dhanlaxmi Bank on Monday said it has no plans to shut down branches or shrink operations, but has initiated steps, including salary cuts, to control costs.
The lender also plans to surrender excess real estate in metros and major cities, it said in a statement.
Last week, the Economic Times newspaper reported Dhanlaxmi Bank planned to shut 30 branches in major cities as part of a revival plan. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)
Feb 23 Gimv Investeringsmaatschappij Voor Vlanderen NV:
* Fy rental income 36.4 million Swedish crowns ($4 million)versus 21.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes full year dividend growth: +21% to 35.95 pounds for Relx plc; +5% to 0.423 euro for Relx NV