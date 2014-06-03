June 3 Dhc Software Co Ltd

* Says adjusts share issue plan after dividend for assets acquisition, to issue 29.2 million shares at 13.97 yuan ($2.24) per share

* Says also adjusts share issue plan after dividend, to issue up to 15.5 million shares at 12.57 yuan per share

Source text in Chinese: link.reuters.com/hys79v

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2473 Chinese Yuan Renminbi)

(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)