Sept 16 China's Dhc Software Co Ltd

* Says signs strategic agreement to invest about 200 million yuan (32.54 million US dollar) in Rugao city, Jiangsu province on areas including smart city and information services

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1uF9eQW

