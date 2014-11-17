Nov 17 DHC Software Co Ltd

* Says board approves acquisition of I.T. firm Shenzhen Siecom for 800 million yuan (130.63 million US dollar) via cash, share issue

* Says shares to resume trading on Nov 18

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1xOs4Yl; bit.ly/1EQB1Ri

