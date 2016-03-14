DUBAI, March 14 Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group (DHCOG) did not buy back any of its £500 million 6 percent 2017 notes from investors as holders demanded a premium over the price it was willing to buy at, it said in a bourse filing on Monday.

The unit of Dubai Holding, the investment vehicle of the emirate's ruler, on Mar. 3 invited holders to tender their notes for buyback through an auction process, saying it would buy up to £250 million at a minimum price of 99.00 percent.

However, in the filing on the Nasdaq Dubai exchange, DHCOG said that while bonds worth £319.55 million were tendered by the deadline of Mar. 11, almost all the tendered notes demanded purchase prices that were significantly greater than the minimum purchase price. As a result, DHCOG decided against repurchasing any of the bonds.

The bonds, due to mature on Feb. 1, 2017, were trading at a bid price of 101.050 percent at 0714 GMT, according to Thomson Reuters data. (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by David French)