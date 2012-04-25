(Adds details)

DUBAI, April 25 - Dubai Holding's main unit reported a 61-percent rise in yearly profits on Wednesday thanks to lower impairment charges and the disposal of non-core assets which helped offset a decline in revenues.

Dubai Holding Commercial Operations Group, part of the Dubai ruler's personal business empire, said it had 2011 net profit of 204 million dirhams ($55.54 million), up from 127 million dirhams in 2010.

Total revenues in 2011 fell to 8.8 billion dirhams from 13.5 billion dirhams a year earlier while net cash from operations rose 7.3 percent to 3.5 billion dirhams.

The business and its parent are part of a matrix of firms known informally as Dubai Inc., which includes conglomerate Dubai World, and which were badly battered by the financial crisis, plunging Dubai into a debt crisis in 2009.

"The deleveraging of our debt commitments has been one of the highlights of 2011 and will continue to be our priority in the years to come," Ahmad bin Byat, DHCOG's chief executive, said in Nasdaq Dubai bourse filing.

Total debt stood at 12.8 billion dirhams. In February, it repaid a $500 million bond as scheduled.

"Strong cash flow, coupled with the proceeds of the monetization of non-core assets, resulted in a significant reduction of total debt," Byat added, without giving further details on the assets.

Sources told Reuters last month that Dubai Holding is considering a sale of its remaining 26-percent stake in local mobile phone retailer Axiom Telecom. The stake could fetch a price of $300 million.

DHCOG, whose assets include the Jumeirah hotel group and business parks and hospitality units, said impairment expense in 2011 more than halved to 2.4 billion dirhams from 5.5 billion dirhams in 2010. The impairment charges were related to the company's real estate and telecoms portfolio.

Dubai Holding holds a substantial portfolio of brands in the property and hospitality sectors, organized under three main groupings: DHCOG, private equity arm Dubai International Capital (DIC) and Dubai Group.

Dubai Group, with investments mainly in financial services, is currently in discussions with lenders over a $10 billion restructuring while DIC reached an agreement with creditors this month to restructure $2.5 billion in debt.

Dubai World reached a final deal with creditors in 2010, extending repayment over five to eight years. ($1 = 3.6730 UAE dirhams) (Reporting by Mirna Sleiman; Editing by Amran Abocar)