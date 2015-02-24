MUMBAI Feb 24 India's Dewan Housing Finance
Corporation is raising as much as $130 million through
sale of shares to portfolio investors, according to a marketing
term sheet seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
The company, which is seeking a license for small finance
bank from Reserve Bank of India, is offering the shares in the
indicative price band of 478.18 rupees to 488.25 rupees a share,
the document showed.
Dewan Housing's shares ended 1.5 percent higher at 503.35
rupees ahead of the launch of the share sale on Tuesday.
Barclays, Kotak Mahindra Capital and Motilal Oswal Investment
Advisors Private Ltd are the bankers to the issue.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee)