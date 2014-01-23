MOSCOW Jan 23 Express delivery companies DHL
and FedEx said on Thursday they had suspended foreign
shipments to individual customers in Russia because of stricter
customs procedures, making it harder for internet users to buy
goods from abroad.
President Vladimir Putin ordered a campaign late last year
to "put into order" a booming e-commerce sector. One of the
proposed measures was lowering a value threshold for purchases
in foreign online stores that are subject to customs duty.
According to DHL Express, part of Deutsche Post,
Russian authorities from January 2014 expanded the list of
documents required to ship goods to individual customers, which
has significantly slowed customs clearance.
DHL will suspend all shipments of goods for personal use to
Russia from Jan. 27, the company said in emailed comments, after
already suspending most such imports already in 2010.
A Moscow call-centre operator for FedEx said shipments to
individual customers in Russia were "temporarily suspended". The
FedEx press office was not immediately available for comment.
According to a draft letter to clients from Russia's
Association of Express Carriers, seen by Reuters, other
providers such as UPS, TNT, and DPD also
decided to suspend imports.
UPS said it had seen significant delays in delivery of
packages to private individuals in Russia due to the additional
customs procedures. TNT and DPD could not be reached.
Maxim Andryukhin, head of representation for Russia at
Bay.ru, a company which helps Russians buy products from sites
such as eBay and Amazon, said the procedures
meant it was now asking customers to provide more documents such
as a scanned copy of their passports.
Alexei Zhukov, head of marketing at express delivery firm
SPSR, said the customs rules had not changed, but there had been
a shift in practice.
"A customs officer could always request (additional)
information if he had any doubts, and there were selection
checks. Now, these requirements apply to all parcels," he said.