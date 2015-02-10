BRIEF-Zoetis CEO's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Guangdong Dahuanong Animal Health Products Co Ltd
* Says signs strategic agreement to invest 800 million yuan ($128.19 million) in marine products project
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1COVdXr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2405 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(http://bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage:
* CASI Pharmaceuticals reports 2016 fourth quarter and full year financial results