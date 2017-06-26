OSLO, June 26 Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing an acquisition of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions either, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on Monday.

"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment.

"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)