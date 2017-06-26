BRIEF-Cencosud announces cash tender offers
* Cencosud S.A. announces cash tender offers for up to U.S. $750,000,000 aggregate principal amount of certain of its outstanding debt securities
OSLO, June 26 Oslo-listed oil tanker firm Frontline is no longer pursuing an acquisition of New York-listed competitor DHT Holdings and is not working on any other acquisitions either, Frontline's CEO told Reuters on Monday.
"We will not spend time pursuing the DHT track," Robert Hvide Macleod said in a written comment.
"With our present opportunities for creating value through fleet renewal, we're not currently pursuing any other acquisitions either," he added. (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, writing by Terje Solsvik, editing by Alister Doyle)
* Unit of co agreed to enter into series of transactions to own over 50% of shares of common stock of DTV America Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's Centrais Energeticas de Minas Gerais received a proposal from China's State Power Investment Overseas Co. for its stake in Santo Antonio dam, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.