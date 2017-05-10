UPDATE 4-EQT to create biggest U.S. natgas producer with $6.7 bln Rice deal
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
May 10 DHX Media Ltd said it would buy the entertainment division of Iconix Brand Group Inc, including the Strawberry Shortcake brand and an 80 pct stake in the Peanuts brand, for $345 million.
Reuters reported in January that Iconix was exploring a sale of its majority stake in Peanuts Worldwide LLC, which owns the rights to cartoon strip characters Snoopy and Charlie Brown.
The deal value will be financed through a combination of cash on hand, new debt financing facility and a private placement offering of subscription receipts exchangeable for convertible debentures, DHX said.
DHX Media, which owns rights to popular children's television shows including "Bob the Builder" and "Teletubbies", said the deal would be 6 percent to 10 percent accretive to earnings per share, on a pro forma basis. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* Deal expected to close in Q4 2017 (New throughout, adds new EQT filing, details and background)
TORONTO/NEW YORK, June 19 U.S. activist investor Jonathan Litt on Monday called for Canada's Hudson's Bay Co to consider going private and to monetize its vast real estate holdings, sending shares in the owner of Saks Fifth Avenue up 15 percent.
MONTREAL, June 19 Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec's chief executive said on Monday the Canadian fund's $2 billion investment with GE Capital Aviation in a new aircraft leasing entity could increase over time.