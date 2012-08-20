BRIEF-MDA to acquire Digitalglobe
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
Aug 20 DHX Media Ltd, which produces entertainment shows for kids, said it will buy privately held Cookie Jar Entertainment for C$46 million ($46.6 million) in cash and stock to help it expand its content library by more than three times.
Shares of DHX, whose shows include Franny's Feet, Animal Mechanicals and Kid vs Kat, jumped 23.68 percent to C$1.41 on Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
DHX will pay Cookie Jar 36 million shares, C$5 million in cash and assume debt of C$66 million.
The acquisition will make DHX the largest Canadian children's entertainment company with more than 8,550 half-hour episodes of several shows, the company said.
DHX will own Cookie Jar's weekend morning block on CBS called Cookie Jar TV, and shows like Caillou, Inspector Gadget and The Doodlebops on deal closing.
"There is an insatiable appetite for kids content in the new digital streaming universe ..." said Cookie Jar chief executive Michael Hirsh.
Canaccord Genuity Corp advised DHX on the deal.
* Transaction expected to be accretive to operating earnings per share in 2018
Feb 24 MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd said on Friday it had agreed to buy U.S.-based satellite imagery provider DigitalGlobe Inc for an equity value of about C$3.1 billion ($2.4 billion).
* About 98.86% of ordinary shares voted in person or by proxy at today's meeting were voted in favor of proposal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: