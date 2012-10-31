MADRID Oct 31 Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA : * Spain's DIA says cuts new store targets for 2012 to 225-275 from

425-475 * Spain's DIA says sees own brand gross sales growth of 5.5-6.5

percent in 2012 versus previous forecast of 4-6 percent * Spain's DIA says sees 2012 EBITDA of 595-600 million euros versus

