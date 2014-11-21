PARIS Nov 21 France's competition watchdog said on Friday it had approved Carrefour's purchase of discount supermarket unit Dia France, after Carrefour agreed to sell 56 stores to allay its antitrust concerns.

Spain's Dia, the world's third-largest discount supermarkets group, had agreed in June to sell its loss-making French unit to Carrefour in a deal valuing Dia France at 600 million euros ($747 million) including debt. (1 US dollar = 0.8028 euro) (Reporting by Natalie Huet)