MADRID/PARIS May 8 Spanish discount supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday it had put its loss-making French division up for sale, allowing it to focus on its core markets.

Spanish bank Sabadell values Dia's French division at around 500 million euros ($696.13 million) including debt and analysts there said its sale would have a positive effect on Dia's profit margins.

Casino and Carrefour are the front runners to buy the more than 800 French stores and the deal could be concluded as early as June, French retail magazine LSA-Conso reported, citing a French source with knowledge of the negotiations.

Carrefour and Casino declined to comment. Casino's top executive Jean-Charles Naouri told shareholders at a meeting this week that the company would look at Dia's French business if it came up for sale.

Carrefour previously owned Dia but spun it off in 2011 when the company was listed on the Spanish stock exchange.

The purchase would allow the chains to add stores, even if Dia has struggled in France.

Dia, the world's third-biggest hard-discount group after German retailers Aldi and Lidl, has done well in its home market through a long recession, which Spain exited in the second half of last year.

It said on Thursday that core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 3.4 percent to 109.3 million euros in the first quarter from a year ago, also helped by emerging markets.

Its net profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros, boosted by stronger sales at home and in emerging markets.

In France, however, Dia made a loss of nearly 18 million euros in 2013. French unions said this week that Dia France might close its least profitable stores, around 200 of them, putting 1,500 jobs at risk.

BNP Paribas is handling the disposal, according to a source close to the process.

Dia shares were up 2.5 percent at 6.60 euros per share at 0946 GMT. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Paul Day; and Nicolas Delame and Pascale Denis in Paris, Editing by Sarah White)