UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID May 8 Spanish supermarket chain DIA said on Thursday adjusted net profit rose 9.7 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 40.1 million euros ($55.8 million), boosted by stronger sales at home and in emerging markets.
The company also said it had placed its French division up for sale.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortistion (EBITDA) rose 3.4 percent to 109.3 million euros while net sales slipped to 1.83 billion euros from 1.87 billion euros a year earlier, the company said in a regulatory filing. ($1 = 0.7183 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources