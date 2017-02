MADRID May 11 Spanish retailer DIA, the world's no.3 discount grocer, on Friday reported net profit of 14.2 million euros ($18.40 million), up 246 percent from the same period in 2011.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected net profit of 9 million euros profit for the quarter. ($1 = 0.7716 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Martin Roberts)