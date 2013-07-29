UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID, July 29 Spanish retailer DIA, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a net profit of 49 million euros ($65.00 million) for the first half of the year, down 0.7 percent from the same period in 2012.
The adjusted net profit, which includes the sale of a Turkish business in April, was 83.6 million euros, up 15.3 percent from the first half of last year.
Dia has flourished in its recession-hit home market thanks to its cheap pricing. Sales in Spain grew 5.1 percent to 2.54 billion euros during the period. ($1 = 0.7539 euros) (Reporting by Julien Toyer; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources