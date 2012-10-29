UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Oct 29 Spain's biting recession helped supermarket chain Dia almost triple its net profit in the first nine-months of this year to 99.2 million euros ($116.90 million), beating forecasts.
The discount chain made sales of 7.6 billion euros and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 415.6 million euros.
A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast net profit of 86.3 million euros on sales of 7.6 billion euros and EBITDA of 412 million euros.
Dia - spun off by France's Carrefour last year - makes three-quarters of its business in Spain, France and Portugal and also has supermarkets in Argentina, Brazil, Turkey and China.
($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Sarah Morris)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources