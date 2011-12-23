PARIS Dec 23 Spanish retailer Dia , the world's no. 3 discount grocer, vowed to further cut prices in 2012 to revive flagging French sales amid dire economic times, saying the country remained a tough market in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Dia, spun off by French retailer Carrefour in July, braced for a year 2012 that would be "worse" than 2011 for consumption trends in western Europe even though food retail and hard discount were more traditionally more resilient than other sectors.

"Life is not easy in France. Competition is very strong because there is a race to cut prices. I thought this could maybe change. During the fourth quarter I realised this would absolutely not be the case," DIa CEO Ricardo Curras told French daily Les Echos.

Dia makes about a quarter of its revenue in France, where sales fell 6.8 percent n the first nine months of 2011.

"We cannot go on forever with a 6 percent decline. We must absolutely reverse the trend next year, by investing in prices and by negotiating better terms with suppliers to avoid hitting our margins too much," he said.

The Dia group still aimed for 2011 net sales growth of 3 percent and earnings before taxes, interest, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of above 540 million euros ($705.5 million), Curras said.

He said a target of growing annual sales by 7 percent and operating profit by 10 percent until 2013 was still reachable. ($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)