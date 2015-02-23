UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Feb 23 CEO of Spain's DIA Ricardo Curras said on Monday the supermarket chain was already seeing a clear change in the business trend at supermarkets El Arbol.
"The commercial dynamic is recovering and we are already seeing a clear change in trend, which gives us a great deal of hope for the future," Curras said during to conference to present Dia's full year earnings. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.