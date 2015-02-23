MADRID Feb 23 CEO of Spain's DIA Ricardo Curras said on Monday the supermarket chain was already seeing a clear change in the business trend at supermarkets El Arbol.

"The commercial dynamic is recovering and we are already seeing a clear change in trend, which gives us a great deal of hope for the future," Curras said during to conference to present Dia's full year earnings. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day)