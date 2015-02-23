UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Feb 23 Spain's DIA said on Monday it would propose to its shareholders increasing its dividend payout to 0.18 euros per share against 2014 earnings compared to 0.16 euros the previous year.
The discounter said its fourth quarter net profit rose 66.1 percent, boosted by tax credits from its purchase of supermarket chain El Arbol.
Full-year earnings before taxes, interest and depreciations (EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent to 583.5 million euros, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.