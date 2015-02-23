MADRID Feb 23 Spain's DIA said on Monday it would propose to its shareholders increasing its dividend payout to 0.18 euros per share against 2014 earnings compared to 0.16 euros the previous year.

The discounter said its fourth quarter net profit rose 66.1 percent, boosted by tax credits from its purchase of supermarket chain El Arbol.

Full-year earnings before taxes, interest and depreciations (EBITDA) rose 0.7 percent to 583.5 million euros, in line with a forecast in a Reuters poll. (Reporting By Sarah Morris; editing by Paul Day)