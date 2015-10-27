MADRID Oct 27 Spanish supermarkets group DIA said on Tuesday its adjusted core profit rose nearly 7 percent in the year to September as sales rose.

Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to 427 million euros ($473 million) in the period, in line with forecasts.

The discount chain, which shed its French unit last year but also bought up stores in Spain, said net profit fell 53 percent to 104 million euros percent in the nine-month period.

The company also said its expansion plans in Brazil were going ahead, despite complicated market conditions, and added that it was on track to meet its 2015 earnings targets. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)