UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Oct 27 Spanish supermarkets group DIA said on Tuesday its adjusted core profit rose nearly 7 percent in the year to September as sales rose.
Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) came to 427 million euros ($473 million) in the period, in line with forecasts.
The discount chain, which shed its French unit last year but also bought up stores in Spain, said net profit fell 53 percent to 104 million euros percent in the nine-month period.
The company also said its expansion plans in Brazil were going ahead, despite complicated market conditions, and added that it was on track to meet its 2015 earnings targets. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources