UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID May 12 Spanish discount grocer DIA said on Thursday net sales slipped 5 percent from a year earlier to 2 billion euros ($2.28 billion), in line with forecasts, after unfavourable currency swings in some of its markets.
Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) dropped 1.2 percent to 117 million euros, also broadly in line with expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts.
Weaker currencies in Brazil and Argentina have hurt earnings when converted into euros. Sales would have risen 9 percent year-on-year excluding the foreign exchange effect, DIA said. ($1 = 0.8755 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Angus Berwick)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.