UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MADRID Feb 24 Spanish discount supermarket chain Dia said on Wednesday net sales rose to 8.9 billion euros ($9.80 billion) at the end of 2015 from a year earlier, in line with a Reuters poll.
Net profit was 299.2 million euros, the company said in a statement to the market regulator. ($1 = 0.9083 euros) (Reporting by Angus Berwick; Writing by Paul Day)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.