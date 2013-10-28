MADRID Oct 28 Spain's Dia, the world's third biggest discount grocer, on Monday posted a 2.5 percent rise in third quarter sales to 2.91 billion euros ($4.0 billion) as business did well in crisis-hit Spain and emerging markets.

Adjusted net profit rose 4.5 percent to 58.3 million euros from July to September, excluding capital gains from the sale of a Turkish business in April. ($1 = 0.7250 euros) (Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Sarah White)